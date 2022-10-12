Annual summit to focus on diversity, inclusion and economics in the Cedar Valley

CEDAR FALLS — The annual Economic Diversity and Inclusion Summit will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The event, hosted by Grow Cedar Valley and the University of Northern Iowa, will feature a keynote address by Kate Hightshoe, four breakout sessions and a lunch-time address.

Hightshoe is assistant vice president and diversity officer for QCR Holdings Inc., the parent company of Community State Bank. For several years, she has been at the forefront of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) work in corporate settings while also serving as a community leader in diversity and inclusion. She recently received the certified diversity professional designation from the Institute for Diversity Certification.

“Unfortunately, we stand divided on so many topics and issues. We’ve politicized things like race, gender and sexual orientation and are often subject to divisive rhetoric,” Hightshoe said in a news release. “Inclusion is where the magic happens, and this is where we must start in order to move forward.”

The summit also will include a lunch-time address by Dr. Kyle Christiason, founder of the inaugural UnityPoint LGBTQIA+ health clinic in Cedar Falls.

Breakout sessions will feature the following:

Doing DEI Every Day by Kristi Hemmer, owner of the Academy for Women’s Empowerment and author of “Quit Doing So Much.”

Mental Health Needs in the Workplace, with Amy Bonebrake, a social worker and alcohol and drug counselor; social workers Lynette Jordan and Camarion Turner; and Therese Callaghan, employee well-being coordinator and certified health coach at the University of Northern Iowa.

Welcoming New Populations to Our Community, by Norman Grant, director of equity, diversity and inclusion for Western Homes Communities; and Steve Hopkins, who oversees the international intern program at Western Home Services.

Finding Ways to Say Yes to DEI in the Workplace with Teri Rottinghaus, complex human resource manager; and Felicia Smith-Nalls, community relations manager, both at Tyson Foods.

Breakouts will be repeated once, giving attendees the opportunity to choose two separate sessions. Continuing education units are pending.

Registration is $80, which includes lunch. To register, go online to greatercedarvalleychamberia.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/500510. Those interested in attneding also may go to growcedarvalley.com, click on “events” and scroll to the Oct. 21 event.

Cary Darrah, President and CEO of Grow Cedar Valley, said the summit has been held for several years now and is focused heavily on providing employers and employees new ways to look at diversifying their workforces and creating welcoming environments for new demographics.

The summit is sponsored by Community Bank & Trust, Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, KWWL/Channel 7, Tyson Foods and Western Home Services. Hilton Garden Inn is at 7213 Nordic Drive.