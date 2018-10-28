DENVER — The Denver Public Library, 100 Washington St., will host the 38th annual Dr. E.H. Stumme Art and Photography Show this fall.
The public is welcome to attend a reception at the library at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Watercolor and oil paintings, along with drawings, mixed media pieces, and photography will be on display.
Stumme was a longtime Denver physician who was instrumental in starting a public library in the community in 1960. The first art show took place at the library in 1980 and has grown each year.
The show features professional and amateur artists and photographers from the Cedar Valley area, as well as local student work. Some of the pieces are for sale.
Artists and photographers, from professional to students, are welcome to submit work for the show until Nov. 8. There is no fee to enter, and ribbons are awarded in each class.
A packet of rules is available online at www.denver.lib.ia.us or can be picked up at the library.
The art show will be open during regular library hours Nov. 10-15. The public also can vote for the “People’s Choice” award during the week of the show.
