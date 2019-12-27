CEDAR FALLS — The Knights of Columbus Council 4516 of Cedar Falls will host the 40th annual spelling bee on Feb. 1 at St. Patrick School on Seventh and Washington streets.
Any student in grades four through seven may participate, whether public, private, parochial, or home schooled, as long as they attend or reside in one of the following school districts: North Butler, Aplington-Parkersburg, Cedar Falls, Clarksville, Dike-New Hartford, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Grundy Center, Hudson, Janesville Consolidated, Nashua-Plainfield, St. Patrick School (Cedar Falls), St. Paul’s Lutheran School (Waverly), and Waverly-Shell Rock.
Spelling bee kits with instructions, entry form, rules, and spelling words are being provided to the area schools. Each school will have a spelling bee competition at their facility to determine the five contestants to advance to this local competition. For students who study at home, the reference desk at the Cedar Falls Public Library will have the spelling bee kit available.
Entry forms are to be submitted by Jan. 22 to the designated person in the information kit.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. in the multi-purpose room at the southwest corner of the school building and will close at 8:50 a.m. The contest will then begin at 9:10 a.m.
Awards will be presented at the end of the day to the first five places from each grade. And all students will receive a certificate of participation. The top two finalists from each grade will advance on to regional competition.
