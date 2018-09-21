CEDAR FALLS — “Brave New World” will be the theme of the 37th annual Scholarship Benefit Concert hosted by the UNI School of Music.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. today at the Great Hall in the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus. Pre-concert opera arias will be performed in the lobby, while a chocolate course is served, beginning at 6:45 p.m.
The evening will be filled with performances by student and faculty musicians, including performances by the UNI Wind Ensemble, faculty pianists Sean Botkin and Vakhtang Kodanashvili, the Northern Iowa Flute Choir, UNI Jazz Band One with new faculty artist Michael Conrad, the West African Drum Ensemble and the Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra with UNI Choirs presenting a preview excerpt of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.
Following the concert, a full reception, complete with hors d’oeuvres and champagne, will be held in the lobby.
Individual tickets can be purchased in person at the Gallagher Bluedorn box office or at unitix.uni.edu.
