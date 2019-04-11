WATERLOO — The Cedar Falls/Waterloo Polar Plunge, presented by Lincoln Saving Bank, is set for Saturday at George Wyth State Park, 3659 Wyth Road.
Registration and check-in is 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., with the event starting at noon.
The Polar Plunge, a fundraiser for Special Olympics, is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations and businesses to support Special Olympics Iowa athletes by taking a cold dip in frigid waters.
“Our athletes are always so grateful for all of those that participate,” said Rachel Bosworth, Law Enforcement Torch Run marketing and event manager. “The money raised at this plunge will help to send athletes to the eight statewide Special Olympics Iowa competitions that take place across the state each year.”
There are several ways to get involved – plunge solo, plunge as a team, toss your boss, sponsor an individual or team, or volunteer at the event. If you are too chicken to plunge, you can register to raise funds and receive a T-shirt and other prizes. The more money a plunger or chicken raises, the more prizes they receive. Special prizes, including apparel and gift cards, will be given to the plunger who raises the most money, the chicken with the most money and the team with the best costumes.
Each plunger or chicken must raise a minimum of $75. Immediately following the plunge there will be a post-party where participants can warm up and enjoy food, drinks, music and prizes.
All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Iowa and help to continue providing year-round sports training and competition to more than 16,000 Special Olympic athletes and Unified partners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.