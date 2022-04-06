Annual Polar Plunge is Saturday

WATERLOO — The Cedar Falls/Waterloo Polar Plunge, presented by Lincoln Saving Bank, is set for Saturday at George Wyth State Park, 3659 Wyth Road.

Registration and check-in is 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., with the event starting at noon.

The Polar Plunge, a fundraiser for Special Olympics, is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations and businesses to support Special Olympics Iowa athletes by taking a dip in frigid waters.

This year 75 individuals are expected to take part. Each plunger or chicken — individuals who raise funds but do not plunge — must raise a minimum of $75.

All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Iowa and help to continue providing year-round sports training and competition to more than 16,000 Special Olympic athletes and Unified partners.

Following the Polar Plunge is the post-party where the winners of the best costume and top fundraiser for individuals and teams are announced. Plungers and chickens will also receive fundraising prizes.

All proceeds directly benefit Special Olympics Iowa athletes and Unified partners. In 2021, the Cedar Falls/Waterloo Polar Plunge raised over $16,800.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for Special Olympics in the world. The Torch Run is an actual running event in which officers and athletes run the “Flame of Hope” to the celebration ceremonies of Special Olympics competitions. The Torch Run is also a diverse initiative encompassing a variety of fundraisers, including the Polar Plunge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0