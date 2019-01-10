WATERLOO — The Rev. Frantz Whitfield, pastor of Mount Carmel Baptist Church and president of the Iowa chapter of the National Action Network, is “doing for others.”
He is organizing the chapter’s annual Martin Luther King. Jr. celebration. The citywide service will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday at Union Baptist Church, 209 Jackson St. The public may attend the free event.
“This year, we’re actually having a few different pastors from churches in the community do a 10-minute inspirational speech about unity,” Whitfield says. The event has rotated around various local churches over the past few years.
“It’s a big worship service and celebration, where everyone can come together,” he explains.
The Rev. Marvin Jenkins, pastor of Union Baptist Church is one of the guest speakers. He’ll be joined by the Rev. Thomas Flint, pastor of Payne AME Church; the Rev. Helen Seenster of Koinonia Ministries Full Gospel Baptist Church and the Rev. Jeff McCourt of Cedar Heights Baptist Church.
Awards will be presented to Sherman Wise, branch manager at Premier Staffing Inc.; Ronan Industries; Vikki Brown, chairperson of the Black Hawk County Democrats; Stephanie Mohorne, associate superintendent for educational services at Waterloo Community Schools; and Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo.
Funds will be raised at the event for a scholarship fund named for the former Waterloo City Council member Willie Mae Wright. Anyone interested in contributing to the fund can send donations to the National Action Network, 805 Adams St., Waterloo IA 50703. Scholarship applications are available by calling 233-9482.
