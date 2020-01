Annual MLK banquet set for Sunday

WATERLOO -- Social Action Inc. will host the 41st annual MLK banquet on Sunday at Electric Park Ballroom, 310 W. Conger St.

Social time starts at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Theme is "Your Life's a Blueprint."

Speakers will be Kendra Theroith and Syreeta Theroith, owners of Midwest Counseling and Family Services and Midwest Cleaning Service. Syreeta also is a child protective service social worker, and Kendra is a clinical therapist.

Tickets are $50 per individual or $400 for a table of eight. RSVP by Wednesday at (319) 214-3434.

