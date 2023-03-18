WATERLOO — Midwestern antiquers, artists and collectors converged once more at the Waterloo Convention Center for the annual Funky Junk-a-Loo on Saturday.

With more than 50 vendors packed onto the convention floor, visitors had no shortage of unique treasures to peruse with items ranging from newly created arts and crafts to vintage or repurposed antiques.

The annual marketplace features vendors from across the region for a juried event displaying their furniture, original decorations, clothing and textiles, jewelry, scrap metal sculptures or collections of coins, cards and folding knives.

The event, first held in 2015 and put on by Main Street Waterloo, has become a staple of downtown celebrations such as as Friday 'Loo and My Waterloo Days. Visitors are encouraged to dine locally and explore shops in downtown Waterloo.

Early bird VIP ticket holders were able to enter the marketplace an hour before the general admission hours to get a the first look at the goods on hand at the convention center.

The Funky Junk-a-Loo continues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday with door prizes given away every 15 minutes. Members of the Dike-New Hartford baseball team are available to help shoppers load larger items into their vehicles.