WATERLOO — The Iowa Irish Fest ceremonial procession marched down East Fourth Street Friday evening, opening the 13th annual festival with kilts, bagpipes, and snare drums.
Passing through streets laden with Irish flags, the parade ended at Lincoln Park, where Irish Fest founder Jim Walsh and director Chad Shipman welcomed the crowd, along with Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Consul General of Ireland, Brian O’Brien.
Cedar Glen Pipes and Drums kicked off the festival followed by the Trinity Irish Dancers.
This year, the fest expanded four blocks, rerouting the ShamRock N Run 5K. Runners took off Saturday morning from Lincoln Park, heading down Park Avenue.
For several years, Becky Audet has visited from Florida to run the 5K with her sister.
“They update it (and) every year they do something different … and I just enjoy it,” Audet said.
Highland Games athletes gathered in Lincoln Park Saturday morning, stretching in kilts and sharpening pitchforks prior to the competitions.
A gated area of grass was set up for a sheaf and caber toss, stone put, Scottish hammer, and weight throw. Athletic director for the Highland Games, Mat Faltis, said finding room for each competition and athletes can be difficult.
“Your field is always the challenge; here it’s such a smaller field,” Faltis said.
Returning from last year, athlete Allie Ziskovsky waited to toss the 12-pound sheaf over a raised bar with a pitchfork, the first event of the day for her.
“I’m not terribly thrilled about it; it’s my most nerve-wracking one,” Ziskovsky said.
One athlete jabbed the bag and adjusted her weight before tossing the bag over the bar. Ziskovsky said the key is to make sure the sheaf comes off the prongs.
“The last thing you want is to have really good form ... and then your bag gets stuck on the fork,” Ziskovsky said.
After the competition, Ziskovsky was hoping to enjoy the festival outside Lincoln Park this year.
“I’m hoping I can, when it’s all done, go actually wander some vendors.”
Blacksmiths hammered glowing metal rods in the Cultural Village, part of this year’s expansion.
Ashes flew in the street as smiths stirred the orange coals. Joe Latsch from Lucky Clover Forge enjoys seeing the excitement of children who walk by.
“(I enjoy) teaching a little bit of the history and showing them what we use,” Latsch said.
Music from three different stages blended together in the street, in addition to musicians playing bagpipes on street corners. Blame Not the Bard stomped and clapped on the Lincoln Savings Bank stage, leading the crowd in song.
“We’re going to teach you a sea shanty; it doesn’t mean much, it doesn’t make a lot of sense, but your part of this is very simple,” the band instructed.
The expanded festival grounds brought attendees off the streets and into nearby businesses. Malinda and Dale Doyle from Lincoln Perk sold coffee at a storefront booth outside the shop.
“With us being right here in front of the store,” Dale Doyle said, “we’ve been really busy. ... We appreciate the new format. ... When they were down at the park, you would hope people would walk up this way.”
Ice chips flew as a street artists carved a four-leaf clover from an ice block while a nearby leprechaun ice sculpture melted under the sun.
Other events included the High Nelly Bike Rally and a whiskey workshop at the Blacks building; participants sipped whiskey while painting a canvas under the instruction of local artist Tiffini Kieler.
Saturday’s music headliner, Gaelic Storm, closed the evening at the KWWL stage at Lincoln Park.
