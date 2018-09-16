FORT ATKINSON — The annual Fort Atkinson Rendezvous will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29 and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 30 on the military post grounds of Fort Atkinson.
Theme this year theme is “Trade Blanket.”
Trade blankets in early American culture were made by both the Native Americans and by those manufactured by the French and the British.
Events include a melodrama by the Country Road Players, an 1840s military camp, cannon drills, period crafts, a skillet throw and cooking contest, bow shoots and shooting and bullwhip contests, as well as a 5K run/walk on Saturday.
Admission and parking are free.
The military post of Fort Atkinson was built in the 1840s to protect the Winnebago Indians from hostile members of other tribes.
