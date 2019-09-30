{{featured_button_text}}
Classic Tractors of Northeast Iowa Fall Tractor Ride

Classic Tractors of Northeast Iowa Fall Tractor Ride will be Saturday.

 Courtesy photo

CLERMONT — Classic Tractor’s 18th annual fall Fall Ride will be Saturday.

The 48-mile ride leaves at 9 a.m. from the Wadena City Park, with registration from 7:30-8:30 a.m., with coffee and doughnuts served.

The ride goes from Wadena to Volga to Mederville, stopping for a morning break at Greg Peterson’s Barn. Then, riders can enjoy scenic Littleport and the historic Motor Mill, located along the Turkey River near Elkader. Lunch is at Johnson’s Restaurant in Elkader; cost is about $10.50 for the buffet or order from menu.

The afternoon brings riders along the Turkey River to Elgin and back to Wadena.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Those with no tractor can ride in a 20-passenger covered shuttle.

Classic Tractors of Northeast Iowa is a nonprofit corporation. Ride proceeds go to local food pantries and the NICC Student Crisis Fund.

To reserve a seat on the shuttle or for more information, call Denny Wilkins at (563) 379-0817, Jan Bear at (563) 380-7600 or Russ Medberry at (563) 380-5303.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments