CLERMONT — Classic Tractor’s 17th annual fall Yellow River Forest Ride will be Sept. 29.
The 47-mile “leaf looker” ride starts at the Rossville Allamakee County Maintenance Garage and heads to Waterville City Park for morning break, then on to the Harpers Ferry City Park for lunch, followed by return to Rossville.
Those with no tractor can ride in a 20-passenger covered shuttle.
Registration is from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the Rossville Maintenance Garage, and the ride leaves at 9 a.m.
Classic Tractors of Northeast Iowa is a nonprofit corporation. Ride proceeds go to local food pantries, NICC scholarships, Eagle Scout projects, and historic preservation and community betterment projects.
Cost is $20 per tractor/shuttle rider for members and $25 for non-members. To sign up, call Denny Wilkins at (563) 379-0817, Bill Green at (563) 419-4273 or Jan Bear at (563) 380-7600.
