Annual Economic Luncheon to feature Dave Swenson; RSVPs due today

Dave Swenson will be the guest speaker at the Economic Luncheon Sept. 23, presented by Community Bank & Trust & Courier Communications.

The event is from noon to 1 p.m. at the Waterloo Convention Center, 200 W. Fourth St. RSVPs are due today at communitybt.bank/economic-luncheon.

Swenson is as an associate scientist in the Department of Economic at Iowa State University in Ames, and a lecturer in the School of Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

He is a community economics research and education specialist where his work centers on regional and statewide economic analysis, technical assistance and projects that support university-sponsored efforts in community development. He studies a wide range of mostly Iowa-specific topics, including the economic contribution of biofuels production to Iowa’s economy, the regional economic consequences of advanced biofuels production and alternative energy opportunities for Iowa, local foods assessments, industrial and occupational change and the demographic and economic consequences of rural transformation in Iowa and the Midwest.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Swenson also is an ultramarathoner.

The annual event is free and open to the public.

