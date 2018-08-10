Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Czech Days

PROTIVIN — The Holy Trinity Parish of Protivin will host its 40th annual Czech Days celebration from Aug. 17-19.

Aug. 17 begins with softball and volleyball games and a firemen’s waterball fight, with fireworks at 9 p.m.

There’s a 10:30 a.m. parade Aug. 18, with polka music throughout the weekend, a cake walk and bingo. There also will be a bean bag tourney and a kids’ inflatable fun show, plus a kids’ pedal tractor pull.

An antique tractor and car show is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18.

There also will be a country store with arts and crafts and homemade food, including Czech rolickys and kolaches. A Czech choir mass will at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 18, and a Polka mass at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 19.

For a full list of events, go to cityofprotivin.com or call (641) 220-1437.

