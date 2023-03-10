WAVERLY — The annual Bremer 4-H Omelet Brunch is coming to the Bremer County Fairgrounds, 717 Fifth Ave. Southwest, in the 4-H building on Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Celebrity chefs will be supporting 4-H by making fresh, made-to-order omelets. Included in the brunch will be freshly made omelets, assorted toppings, baked goods, fruit, and drinks.

The free will donations from the omelet brunch, plus proceeds from a silent auction, will go toward supporting the large Bremer County 4-H program with 300 4-H and/or Clover members.

For more information, contact ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County Youth Coordinator Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch at 319-882-4275, or nicolert@iastate.edu.

