DUBUQUE (AP) — Authorities have removed several animals from a Dubuque farm where more than a dozen other animals were found dead.
Several of the 26 animals removed earlier this month were in poor health. Police and animal control officers reported finding insufficient food and water available for the animals, said Dubuque Police Lt. Joe Messerich. The animals removed included horses, a pony, goats, sheep, pigs and geese.
“The surviving animals all appeared malnourished and skinny,” a court document says. “The bones and rib cages of the animals could be seen. The animals had matted hair. The food and water was dirty and poor quality.”
Charges are pending.
