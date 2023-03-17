WAVERLY — Youth for the Quality Care of Animals training is being offered face-to-face from 9 to 11 a.m. March 25 at the 4-H Building on the Bremer County Fairgrounds, 717 Fifth Ave. S. in Waverly.
YQCA is a required certification for all 4-H/FFA members in grades 4-12 exhibiting livestock at county/state fair. Bremer County 4-H/FFA livestock exhibitors must have their certification by June 15.
Participants must register online at yqcaprogram.org. For questions, contact the Bremer County Extension Office at (319) 882-4275.
