EVANSDALE — The Angels Memorial Park Committee invites the public to the grand opening of Angels Memorial Park from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
In conjunction with the grand opening, the Evansdale Police Department, Evansdale Fire Department and the Angels Memorial Park Committee will hold a Child Safety Day.
Law enforcement representatives planning to attend include Evansdale Police Department, Evansdale Fire and Rescue, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and the drug dog, Cedar Falls Police Department, Raymond Fire Department and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers. Also, the Air Care helicopter may make an appearance. Informational booths include finger printing, DNA kits, Fire & Smoke Trailer, music, bicycle safety, internet safety, Safe Kids Cedar Valley, Lions Club Iowa Kids sight testing, self-defense classes and children’s safety in the kitchen.
There will be free food items available while they last. Parking will be available at the Community Response Center and shuttled to park area.
