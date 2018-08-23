WATERLOO — Maria Peth, Ph.D., will appear at Waterloo Public Library from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20 for an intimate, after-hours gallery reading event.
The library describes Peth as “Waverly’s own ‘Long Island Medium’” who will use her intuitive abilities to deliver messages to members of the audience from loved ones who have died.
Tickets for the event are $22 and are available exclusively at https://app.tikly.co/events/2920.
Copies of her books also will be available for purchase and signing at the event.
This event is limited to 50 ticket holders. Doors for this after-hours event open at 6 p.m. (use the staff entrance located at the top of the ramp off the library’s parking lot). Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Contact Amy Rousselow — 291-4496 or arousselow@waterloopubliclibrary.org — for more information.
Proceeds benefit special events and programming at the Waterloo Public Library.
