Andrea McGee motivated, builds bonds with patients, families

Don’t believe for a second that nurses are human robots that go through their days completely removed from emotion while treating their patients. Afterall, if they got too personally invested, how could they survive from one day to the next?
Nurses care. Andrea McGee’s tears prove it while discussing her role with Health Care Resolutions, a nursing agency that fills nursing shortages around the Cedar Valley. She has been with the agency for the past two-and-a-half years.
“I typically work in long-term care,” she said. “I have been doing that since I became a nurse in 2007. I’ve changed it up a bit and have been working at the Test Iowa site and at People’s Community Health Clinic doing vaccinations.”
Before joining Health Care Resolutions, she worked for a different traveling agency based out of Des Moines which covered a wide area in Iowa. She also was on staff fulltime at Harmony House Health Care Center and Country View Nursing Home.
“People’s is the first clinical setting I’ve worked in,” McGee said. “I was at Harmony House when I had my second son and didn’t want to go back to work fulltime with a newborn. So I said let’s try this agency thing. I like it, having a six- and 10-year-old. I can pick and choose my own hours. My boys are very active with sports and things. Second shift may not work this week, so I can make decisions based on my family situation.”
McGee says she always wanted to be a nurse.
“I wanted to be a baby nurse growing up. I always liked taking care of people, giving back to people.”
McGee enjoys going into facilities and building relationships. She does travel some in her current position with Health Care Resolutions but most times she is able to stay in one place long enough to build bonds with patients and families.
“That’s my motivation. Those people look forward to seeing me. I am helping them, making things easier for them and their families.”
McGee says the past year with COVID has “been rough. In the beginning of the pandemic I was working at NorthCrest Specialty Care. It was horrible when we first locked down. It was heartbreaking.
“Not letting families in the facility. Watching through windows. Happy birthday signs outside the window. Grandparents can’t touch new babies.
“I felt defeated,” she said through tears. “The outbreak stage was horrible. I wanted to throw in the towel but I didn’t because these residents need me. They were dependent on us. My parents said I have to think of my kids. It was hard.”
McGee did come down with a mild case of COVID despite taking her clothes off outside her house and rushing directly to the shower when she came home from work to keep her family safe. She says she didn’t tell her children initially she was infected.
“My oldest is a worry wart,” she said. “We couldn’t go anywhere. The kids asked why people were bringing food to our door. We were able to stay somewhat secluded. I went back to work after quarantine.”
McGee’s mother nominated her for the 2021 Top Nurses.
“Andrea is one of the best nurses you will come in contact with…When you see her you just know the care you are about to receive will be phenomenal. Very knowledgeable, compassionate, and caring. Such a hard worker. She’s always willing to help and an asset to the team no matter where she is working. She has been in some tough situations but she still gets the job done and conquers them head on.
“Andrea has worked through blood, sweat and tears during this pandemic with her cape on putting in long hours, making several sacrifices in her own life and still maintaining the crazy life of being a mother of 2 boys but she’s never given up. Her loyalty and dedication to her nursing career is amazing…Everyone loves her. She has made me so proud…She’s my nurse, my go to. She was her grandmother’s nurse.”
Now that her boys are older, McGee eventually plans to return to school to get her Registered Nurse and nurse practitioner licenses. But for now, she tries to leave work at work.
“My kids are everything,” she said. “I focus on them.”