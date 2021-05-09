Andrea McGee motivated, builds bonds with patients, families

McGee says she always wanted to be a nurse.

“I wanted to be a baby nurse growing up. I always liked taking care of people, giving back to people.”

McGee enjoys going into facilities and building relationships. She does travel some in her current position with Health Care Resolutions but most times she is able to stay in one place long enough to build bonds with patients and families.

“That’s my motivation. Those people look forward to seeing me. I am helping them, making things easier for them and their families.”

McGee says the past year with COVID has “been rough. In the beginning of the pandemic I was working at NorthCrest Specialty Care. It was horrible when we first locked down. It was heartbreaking.

“Not letting families in the facility. Watching through windows. Happy birthday signs outside the window. Grandparents can’t touch new babies.

“I felt defeated,” she said through tears. “The outbreak stage was horrible. I wanted to throw in the towel but I didn’t because these residents need me. They were dependent on us. My parents said I have to think of my kids. It was hard.”