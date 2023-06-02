Second in a series on Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses.

WAVERLY — Being a hospice nurse requires empathy, compassion, the ability to build trust with terminally ill patients at the end stage of their lives, and interpersonal communication skills to speak with families going through difficult times.

Andrea Burgart has all of those skills and more in her role as a registered nurse at Cedar Valley Hospice. She is being honored as one of The Courier’s Cedar Valley Top Nurses for 2023. She was the top vote-getter in nominations as the people’s choice winner.

“I found my way into hospice nursing. I had a friend in high school who had leukemia and passed away. I helped care for my grandmother at the end of her life. I knew what hospice care looked like, and I understand what an important choice hospice is for families,” she explained.

Burgart, 36, works primarily out of the Cedar Valley Hospice office in Waverly. Clinical Services Manager Taylor Kramer, a registered nurse, said the staff is excited about Burgart being named a top 10 nurse.

“She is so deserving of this award. She focuses on the mission statement of Cedar Valley Hospice. She takes making each moment matter to a new level, providing compassionate care to patients and families,” Kramer said.

Kramer described Burgart as “selfless and loving while fighting her own health journey, but that hasn’t stopped her from providing top-notch, empathetic and compassionate care to each patient she encounters.”

Making a personal connection and spending quality time with her patients is important.

“It’s good to have trust develop and I want to formulate a good relationship right off the bat with my patients and their families. Some patients begin to think of me as family,” said Burgart.

In her nominations, supporters describe Burgart as the “most selfless, compassionate person and nurse you could ever know. She gives 100% to all of her patients and has a heart of pure gold. She genuinely cares about people and is committed to giving the best care she can to all patients she cares for.”

She also can relate to their illnesses on a personal level. Burgart was diagnosed with a primary brain tumor in 2010.

“So I’ve had similar thoughts and faced thoughts about the end of life and what that would look like,” she explained. In recent months, the wife and mother of two daughters, ages 2 and 5, suffered a relapse. “It’s discouraging and stressful, and I’m currently involved in clinical trials in Philadelphia.”

Cedar Valley Hospice staff and colleagues have been supportive, she said. “I go once a month to Philadelphia for infusions. And I’m taking pills, as well, and considering what my next options are.

“My experience has given me a deeper level of understanding and connection with my patients. We share similar anxieties and fears about the future.”

In the face of her own health challenges, “she is a warrior,” wrote nominators.

Burgart originally studied finance before realizing she wanted to connect with people, not balance sheets. She graduated from Kaplan University in 2015 with her RN and completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2017. Her first nursing job was at Covenant Hospital in Waterloo in 2015 (now MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center).

“I had always had the goal of working at Mayo with oncology patients and started working inpatient medical oncology in 2017. I worked inpatient until COVID in 2020. I started working remotely for Mayo in a Remote Monitoring Program for COVID+ patients recovering at home to triage calls and provide guidance.”

Burgart has worked at Cedar Valley Hospice since April 2021.

In her free time, she and her husband Gerry enjoy spending time outdoors with their daughters, Isla and Ruby, and their Australian shepherd. “We’ve always been 50-50 with everything but now he’s taking on more responsibilities, and I have a big family pitching in to help. They’re enjoying time with the girls.”

As a hospice nurse, “I feel like I’ve really found where I need to be. I’m where I need to be in my own personal journey.

“More than anything, I realize the future is unknowable. I’ve found I’m more accepting of mortality, and I’ve been able to connect with my patients on a deeper level. In a way, it’s therapy for me,” Burgart added.

