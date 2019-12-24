ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two boys have died after plunging through a frozen pond near their home in eastern Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the 7- and 8-year-old boys were found Sunday afternoon in the private pond in Franklin County.
The search began after the boys didn't return from a bike ride. The patrol says a family member found one of them floating in the pond. A diver then located the second child. The report didn't say how long they had been in the water.
They were pronounced dead several hours later. Their names weren't immediately released.
