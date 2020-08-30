Amy Ekstrand believes in compassionate care, empathy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OELWEIN – Even in her leadership role at MercyOne in Oelwein, Amy Ekstrand still finds time to meet with patients and listen.

“I really am a hands-on type of nurse. I believe in compassionate care and I always take into consideration what a patent is going through … how I would want to be treated if I was in their shoes,” Ekstrand said.

That empathy is one of the reasons the Hazleton native was nominated for a Cedar Valley Top Nurse award.

“If you were to walk past a patient’s room, you’d think Amy was a visiting family member and not a healthcare provider,” said coworker Nathan Mork. “Amy understands great medicine doesn’t come from a pill, a shot or nasty-tasting ‘grape-flavored’ syrup. It comes from an understanding mind, a patient spirit, a listening ear and a warm loving heart,” Mork said.

Ekstrand got her taste for nursing while job shadowing at a nursing home after high school.

“I was just impressed by the way staff members took care of all the residents and realized that would be something I would be interested in. I loved to see that hands-on care and how well the consumers were improving and just seeing the smiles on their faces when they feel better,” Ekstrand said.