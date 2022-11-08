 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMVETS Post 49 to host Veterans Day ceremony Friday

CEDAR FALLS — AMVETS Post 49 will host a Veterans Day event Friday at 6 p.m.

Ron Kirkland, the post commander and several members will speak during the ceremony. In addition, Gage Riggle, a University of Northern Iowa Army ROTC cadet, will speak.

Members of the honor guards from the AMVETS and Cedar Falls Public Safety Department will post the colors at the start of the ceremony.

AMVETS Post 49 is located at 1934 Irving St. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

