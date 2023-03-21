CEDAR FALLS -- The Amvets Riders Chapter 49 will hold a fish fry from 5:30 p.m. until the food is gone on March 24 and April 7 at 1934 Irving St. in Cedar Falls.
Cost is $13 per person and it includes all-you-can-eat fish, fries or baked potato, coleslaw and dessert. Dine-in or carry-out options will be available.
Photos: Wartburg College's annual Drag Show at Neumann Auditorium
Wartburg Drag Show 4
Wartburg Drag Show 3
Wartburg Drag Show 1
Wartburg Drag Show 10
Wartburg Drag Show 6
Wartburg Drag Show 11
Wartburg Drag Show 8
Wartburg Drag Show 12
Wartburg Drag Show 9
Wartburg Drag Show 13
Wartburg Drag Show 7
Wartburg Drag Show 5
Wartburg Drag Show 2
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.