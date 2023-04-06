CEDAR FALLS -- Amperage Marketing & Fundraising is welcoming Sarah Pauls to the team as its new creative director.

The newly created position will guide the agency’s integrated creative products including development of brand, copy, design, digital, video and more.

“Sarah really blew us away,” said Bryan Earnest, president and CEO of Amperage Marketing & Fundraising. “She proved to be a creative and strategic superstar. We’re confident her passion, energy and creative leadership will help our clients and internal teams as we move the needle on creative strategies.”

With more than 15 years working in design, art direction and creative leadership, Pauls will collaborate with and connect AMPERAGE’s team of designers, copywriters and account management to elevate creative solutions for clients in healthcare, education, nonprofits, finance & insurance and manufacturing/B2B.

Previously, Pauls worked as the marketing manager at the College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences at the University of Northern Iowa and was an art director at what is now Amperage. She has her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in graphic design from Iowa State University and her Master's in Creative Writing from UNI.

“I love getting to make creative work for a living,” said Pauls. “Design is a service-centered profession, helping people achieve their goals. It is truly rewarding work in endless ways. I am so happy to be part of the Amperage team.”

With a focus on doing work that positively impacts people’s lives in significant ways, AMPERAGE serves as a marketing partner that elevates brands through digital marketing, fundraising, branding, graphic design, media planning & buying, public relations, planning & strategy, research, SEO and video production.

To work with Pauls and the many talented creatives at AMPERAGE Marketing & Fundraising, visit AMPERAGEmarketing.com/contact/.

Photos: Donald Trump's arraignment