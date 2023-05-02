CEDAR FALLS — A marketing firm with ties to the Cedar Valley is expanding into the Twin Cities in an effort to strengthen its work in fundraising.

Amperage Marketing & Fundraising closed on the acquisition of Minneapolis-based fundraising firm Hansen Henley Yoder & Lamb last month, after learning that Hansen’s partners were looking for an exit strategy.

Amperage, with an office in Cedar Falls, had no staff and few clients in Minnesota, and felt its business could help Hansen better serve its pool of a couple hundred clients. Those clients are in industries ranging from arts, education and social services to bigger name nonprofits like the Great Lakes Aquarium, Northside Achievement Zone, Ronald McDonald House and University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Amperage has a little more than 40 employees and its primary presence had been in the upper Midwest, specifically Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and South Dakota.

“The center of our work is always the people who are served by the nonprofits we serve. That will not change and they’ll ultimately be better served because of what Amperage brings to the table,” said Tim Torgerson, former president of HHYL and now senior fundraising adviser for Amperage.

He, along with partner and CEO Brighid Hansen, had been looking to retire or transition into a reduced role when the opportunity to be purchased presented itself.

Torgerson had known Amperage President & Chief Executive Officer Bryan Earnest from previous work. When they reconnected last year, Earnest said the acquisition felt right because of Hansen’s “great reputation” in the Minneapolis area and “long-standing” expertise in the industry.

Amperage will help Hansen fulfill its active contracts before it eventually absorbs the Minneapolis company and its portfolio of clients.

“There’s a lot of things we do at Amperage that Hansen didn’t have as a smaller consulting firm that did fundraising advising,” said Earnest. “They had deep knowledge and expertise, but not necessarily the expanded services around marketing, video production, campaign material development, brand, social media, and public relations. Those are all things that we’re able to bring to those clients that are in that Minneapolis area.”

Torgerson, too, pointed out the “parallel” needs served by the two companies when working with clients in the middle of a fundraising campaign or on the precipice of embarking on one.

“It becomes very helpful to them to have access to more resources,” he said. “Hansen Henley has raised millions and millions of dollars over the years for nonprofits but we didn’t have that same capability as Amperage.”

In addition to the new Minnesota client base, Earnest also notes that Hansen’s team will benefit his company’s current clients in the Cedar Valley and throughout Iowa. Further expertise will be ascertained in donor evaluation and grant identification, to name a few of the areas already seeing improvement.

Talent acquisition is another area where his company will benefit, Earnest pointed out. By moving into the new market, he says there will be another pool of potential candidates for future job openings at Amperage.

Since its founding in 1996, Amperage has completed three other acquisitions or mergers.

“An acquisition like this, I think, is also evidence of our commitment to continuing to grow Amperage. We have been a strong company for more than 26 years, working with great clients in great communities across the Midwest, and we continue to look for opportunities to grow and evolve and elevate our business,” said Earnest.

Hansen technically has zero employees. Its core team is four independent contractors who lean on a network of advisors and consultants.

