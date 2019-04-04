WATERLOO — A documentary with local connections has been chosen as an official selection at the Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival this month.
“The Amish Incident: Rural Conflict & Compromise,” the latest film by Mid-America Emmy-nominated filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films, will screen at 9 p.m. April 12 and noon April 13 at the Collins Road Theatres, 1462 Twixt Town Road in Marion.
Tammy Rundle is originally from Waterloo.
When local school officials decided to bus Amish children into town schools in November 1965, Des Moines Register photographer Tom DeFeo captured an iconic image of children fleeing from authorities into a nearby cornfield.
“As we began to think about how to tell the story, we were surprised that it wasn’t just going to be a film about a conflict with the Amish,” said Director Kelly Rundle. “It’s equally a film about journalism, and how reporting — in this case, one photograph — can crystallize public opinion on a policy issue.”
Gene Raffensperger, who was the eastern Iowa reporter for the Register, wrote about the inevitable culture clash that gained national attention.
“The children scattered like quail. They ran toward a cornfield, climbed over the barbed wire fences and kept running through the standing corn,” recalled Raffensperger in an interview with the documentary filmmakers. The Courier’s editor, Nancy Newhoff, is the daughter of the late Raffensperger.
Raffensperger’s initial story was published in 1962, inspired by a three-paragraph story he spotted in the Courier. He continued to report on the story, and the school incident took place three years later.
The controversy lead to a precedent-setting covenant between the “Plain People” and the state of Iowa.
In 2009, the Rundles conducted extensive interviews with people who were directly involved in the Amish story and the footage sat on a shelf until several years ago.
In many respects, the story is told through Raffensperger’s eyes, Rundle said. New research includes newly discovered archival materials, including a clipping from the Courier’s coverage in 1965 and period photographs.
The Rundles have produced 12 award-winning documentaries, including “Villisca: Living with a Mystery,” “Movie Star: The Secret Lives of Jean Seberg,” and four Emmy-nominated films, including “Good Earth: Awakening the Silent City.”
A teaser for the film can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/298773881.
Filming took place in Fayette, Buchanan and Polk counties.
“The Amish Incident: Rural Conflict and Compromise” was partially funded by a grant from Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area. The Moline Foundation is the project’s fiscal sponsor.
The film also was an official selection at the Oneota Film Festival.
Fourth Wall Films is an independent film and video production company formerly based in Los Angeles and now based in the Quad Cities.
