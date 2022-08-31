Amid transition, College Hill Partnership Board elects not to hire new executive director

CEDAR FALLS — The College Hill Partnership Board has gone more than four months without an executive director.

The nonprofit’s first-ever director, Kathryn Sogard, resigned April 19 after nearly five years in the role, and the plan is not to actively seek a replacement for now, said Hannah Crisman, president of the board of directors.

“With Kathryn leaving, we felt it was time to regroup and re-evaluate our objectives, and to figure out where we see ourselves going in the future,” said Crisman.

Cedar Falls historic homes, along Clay, Washington streets, displayed during walking tour Several homeowners were out on their porches and in their yards Thursday between 6:30 and 8 p.m. to share fun facts and old photographs.

Whether its businesses or neighbors of the district, Crisman hopes more feedback will come as more volunteer their time in the months and years ahead.

Ultimately the future hiring of an executive director will “depend on what people want,” she said, with one spark possibly being business growth.

“Our organization is small,” said Crisman, also acknowledging that it’s fueled by the passion of its volunteers.

The executive director was the partnership’s only paid position. It’s covered by revenue generated by the taxes paid by property owners in the College Hill Self-Supported Municipal Improvement District.

The College Hill Partnership has a nine-member board, and its meetings are regularly attended by other stakeholders from the city, University of Northern Iowa and other agencies.

Grassroots effort pushes for safety improvements on Black Hawk County trails An Evansdale woman has in mind bringing cameras to the trailheads and parking lots, as well as ‘blue light beacons' one might see on a college campus.

The organization’s mission is promoting neighborhood businesses and housing enhancement; strengthening collaboration and pride; developing public/private partnerships; and serving as an advocate for addressing area concerns.

Crisman said the decision leaves the board without an obvious contact person, but noted each board member can be approached.