top story

Amid transition, College Hill Partnership Board elects not to hire new executive director

CEDAR FALLS — The College Hill Partnership Board has gone more than four months without an executive director.

The nonprofit’s first-ever director, Kathryn Sogard, resigned April 19 after nearly five years in the role, and the plan is not to actively seek a replacement for now, said Hannah Crisman, president of the board of directors.

“With Kathryn leaving, we felt it was time to regroup and re-evaluate our objectives, and to figure out where we see ourselves going in the future,” said Crisman.

Whether its businesses or neighbors of the district, Crisman hopes more feedback will come as more volunteer their time in the months and years ahead.

Ultimately the future hiring of an executive director will “depend on what people want,” she said, with one spark possibly being business growth.

“Our organization is small,” said Crisman, also acknowledging that it’s fueled by the passion of its volunteers.

The executive director was the partnership’s only paid position. It’s covered by revenue generated by the taxes paid by property owners in the College Hill Self-Supported Municipal Improvement District.

The College Hill Partnership has a nine-member board, and its meetings are regularly attended by other stakeholders from the city, University of Northern Iowa and other agencies.

The organization’s mission is promoting neighborhood businesses and housing enhancement; strengthening collaboration and pride; developing public/private partnerships; and serving as an advocate for addressing area concerns.

Crisman said the decision leaves the board without an obvious contact person, but noted each board member can be approached.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

