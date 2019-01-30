WATERLOO — The American Red Cross Iowa Region will offer a special Zero2Hero volunteer training event Friday and Saturday where participants will receive basic skills to become a disaster responder.
Those who attend will go from zero Red Cross experience to trained disaster volunteer in just two days, at no charge. The Zero2Hero program provides the training necessary to volunteer at a shelter, become a client caseworker and help their community prepare for, respond to and recover from a local disaster, like home fires.
Volunteers make up 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce, making them a crucial part of the organization. During fiscal year 2018, Red Cross volunteers assisted 866 families with food, shelter, comfort and casework that were impacted by disasters such as home fires, floods, tornadoes and blizzards.
The Iowa Region serves more than 2.5 million people who live in 96 counties in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota and has a current volunteer workforce of 708 who are able to provide vital services 365 days a year.
To register for the training, go to https://rdcrss.org/2U8yxN8. The sessions are 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Participants must attend both sessions to successfully complete the program. Training will be held at the Hovey Room, 2530 University Ave., Waterloo.
