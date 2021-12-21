 Skip to main content
American Red Cross to host holiday blood drive at Gallagher Bluedorn on Dec. 30

red cross logo

CEDAR FALLS -- The Eastern Iowa Chapter of the American Red Cross will host a holiday blood drive Dec. 30 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The American Red Cross is working around the clock in areas affected by the devastating tornadoes that hit Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas and Tennessee. In response to the devastation, the Red Cross sent an additional 200 blood products to hospitals in affected areas. As much of the country resumes holiday celebrations with friends and family this year, the American Red Cross faces historically low blood supply levels not seen in more than a decade.

Eligible donors are encouraged to make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

