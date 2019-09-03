CEDAR FALLS — A fixture for nearly 60 years in Cedar Falls that hosted retreats, workshops, meetings, seminars and a pastoral space for faith activities closed its doors for good June 30.
The American Martyrs Retreat located at 2209 N. Union Road was established in 1960 as the retreat facility for the Archdiocese of Dubuque under the direction of Archbishop Leo Binz. It was established in the tradition and spirit of the early North American martyrs – Saints Isaac Jogues, Rene Goupil and John Lelande.
Archbishop Michael Jackels said closing the facility did not come as a complete surprise. It’s in response to a notification from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources regarding extensive and necessary repairs to the facility’s septic system.
“This decision is lamentable, but unavoidable. It was just a matter of time,” Archbishop Jackels said. “The costs (of repairs) are out of proportion to the present and future prospects for the use of the facility.”
In a Courier article from July 2017, it was noted that the Retreat was in need of numerous repairs to buildings, also.
The first of 10 “Dream Weekends” in 2007 was held where donors and volunteers worked diligently to make upgrades where possible.
In recent years, use of the venue had dwindled. Retreats had given way to daylong events and get-togethers. It was hosting about eight retreats annually and was renting facilities to outside organizations.
At the time of closing, the facility employed four full-time and six part-time employees. The Archdiocese will announce soon the selling of the property.
