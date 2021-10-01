American Legion meets Monday

WATERLOO -- Cedar Falls American Legion Auxiliary Unit 237 meets at 2 p.m. Monday at the Cedar Falls Amvets, 1934 Irving St.
Memberships for the year 2022 are now payable. New members welcome.
Call 277-3780 if you have questions.
WATERLOO -- Cedar Falls American Legion Auxiliary Unit 237 meets at 2 p.m. Monday at the Cedar Falls Amvets, 1934 Irving St.
Memberships for the year 2022 are now payable. New members welcome.
Call 277-3780 if you have questions.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.