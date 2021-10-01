 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

American Legion meets Monday

  • 0
AMVETS

WATERLOO -- Cedar Falls American Legion Auxiliary Unit 237 meets at 2 p.m. Monday at the Cedar Falls Amvets, 1934 Irving St.

$1 for 6 months of local news

Memberships for the year 2022 are now payable. New members welcome.

Call 277-3780 if you have questions.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd gold statue goes on display in NYC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News