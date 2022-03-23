American Legion commander visits Waterloo

WATERLOO -- American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard stopped in Waterloo on Wednesday, connecting with fellow veterans and bringing awareness to work his organization does.

Dillard visited the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, where he toured the exhibits highlighting Iowans' contributions to America’s military. He stayed for the weekly Coffee and Camaraderie Hour, mingling with area veterans.

“Every state has … their local museums, but yours is very, very impressive and the story goes much deeper because the Sullivan boys,” he said.

A native Texan, Dillard enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1965 after graduating from high school and served until 1969. He was deployed to Vietnam and was present for the 1968 Tet Offensive. He joined the American Legion after he was honorably discharged and was elected to the position of national commander in September.

“It’s pretty easy when you walk into any post in any state because it’s American Legion family,” Dillard said. “And when you see ‘American Legion,’ ‘American Legion Auxiliary’ and ‘Sons of American Legion’ and they’re all true Americans, it just keeps you vibrating with what we try and continue to work to get passed in Congress for the benefit of our veterans.”

Some of their proposed legislative measures include health care modernization within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and establishment of a national “buddy check” week within the VA, encouraging peer support among veterans as a means of suicide prevention. The Legion also is pushing for citizenship for immigrants who served honorably in the military, and for pay for Coast Guard personnel during government shutdowns. Their placement in the Department of Homeland Security excludes them from pay like their Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force peers.

The visit also gave Dillard the chance to take part in the coffee hour. Mike Butler, quartermaster for the local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter, said events like this are an important tool for bonding for veterans. Butler, who served on the U.S.S. Enterprise during the latter part of the Vietnam War, said it’s a way to connect and to help veterans open up, especially in letting the younger generation who served in Iraq and Afghanistan know that they aren’t alone.

“My dad, who was in Patton’s army in World War II, wouldn’t talk to me about his war experience until I had been in the Navy and then been off the shore at Vietnam. Then we became comrades, besides just father and son,” Butler said. “And that’s kind of what Coffee and Camaraderie does, it makes you friends again.”

While he was there, Dillard broke the ice, along with engaging in some friendly recruiting for the American Legion. He added to its ranks in Waterloo in the short time he was there.

“We got three new members,” Dillard said. “I just asked. So we got three new members just a while ago.”

Dillard also visited the American Legion Post No. 176 in Waverly on Wednesday afternoon.

