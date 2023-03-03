WATERLOO — The American Legion Becker Chapman Post 138, 728 Commercial St., will hold its weekly fish and broasted chicken fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday night and each Friday through April 7.

Cost is $15 for all-you-can eat fish and chicken buffet. Children 7 and under are $7 and kids under 2 are free. Veterans and their spouses can receive a $2 discount with proper ID.

Buffet includes baked or deep-fried fish, broasted chicken, baked or broasted potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, cottage cheese, pea salad, dessert and dinner rolls.

The public is welcome.

