'American Idol' to hold virtual auditions

WATERLOO -- "American Idol" will have virtual auditions via Zoom on Wednesday.
To be eligible for an audition you must meet the following requirements:
- You must be born on or between June 2, 1992, and Sept. 15, 2006.
- You must be a legal U.S. resident.
- You cannot have participated in any previous season of American Idol and placed first in the competition.
- You must prove you do not have any contractual arrangement that would prohibit you from fully participating in the show.
To sign up for an audition, go to https://fmna.etribez.com/ag/fmna/ai5abc/welcomeOnsite.html.