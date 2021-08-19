 Skip to main content
'American Idol' to hold virtual auditions
Maddie Poppe wins "American Idol"

Maddie Poppe of Clarksville reacts as host Ryan Seacrest announces she won Season 16 of "American Idol" on Monday.

 ABC, Eric McCandless

WATERLOO -- "American Idol" will have virtual auditions via Zoom on Wednesday.

To be eligible for an audition you must meet the following requirements:

  • You must be born on or between June 2, 1992, and Sept. 15, 2006.
  • You must be a legal U.S. resident.
  • You cannot have participated in any previous season of American Idol and placed first in the competition.
  • You must prove you do not have any contractual arrangement that would prohibit you from fully participating in the show.

To sign up for an audition, go to https://fmna.etribez.com/ag/fmna/ai5abc/welcomeOnsite.html.

