Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Poppe gallery 60

Maddie Poppe gets high praise from the judges after one of her May 20 performances.

 ABC PHOTO

CLARKSVILLE — Iowans get a chance to vote again for Clarksville native Maddie Poppe, who’s up for a People’s Choice Award on the E! Network.

Poppe won “American Idol” in May and is now competing against 11 other nominees in The Competition Contestant of 2018 category.

Poppe is currently on tour with the other top seven artists of the competition.

“American Idol” is also vying for the Revival Show of 2018 and Competition Show of 2018.

Votes may be made online at https://pca.eonline.com/. A maximum of 25 votes per category is allowed per day.

The top five finalists for each category will be named on Sept. 24, and polls will then open for the second round of voting.

The awards show will air on Nov. 11 on E!.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Lifestyles and Features Editor

Lifestyles Editor for The Courier

Load comments