WATERLOO — Christmas is a time for hope, to think of others and to give of oneself. It’s also a time for twinkling lights and glittering ornaments on evergreen trees and sharing the spirit of the season.
The second annual Holiday Homes of Hope Tour on Sunday combines both those traditions and customs as five homeowners open their homes to the public to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. RE/MAX Home Group and the American Cancer Society are partnering on the event.
Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Five homeowners have decked their halls for the tour: 2335 Blythe Blvd., 2321 Blythe Blvd., and 308 W. Third St., all in Cedar Falls; and 1422 Garden Ave., in Waterloo. Some homeowners will offer refreshments.
Tickets are $10 each and available at both Re/Max Home Group offices at 3731 Pheasant Lane, Waterloo, or 1101 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, and available to purchase at the participating homes on tour day. Proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life of Black Hawk County.
RE/MAX Home Group agent Kristina Smith has been involved with Relay for Life for seven years. The partnership between RE/MAX and the American Cancer Society, she said, “is important to spread awareness about the Relay for Life and get the community involved to tour the homes. They may hear stories from cancer survivors or meet other folks from the Relay for Life. It’s also important to raise money for cancer treatment.”
Lynette and Gordie Sorensen are participating homeowners for the second year. “My husband and I are very involved in the community, and we always like to give back. The holidays bring everybody together. Family and friends are in happy moods, and it’s also a time to share moments of remembrance. We want to be true to our hearts because cancer touches so many people,” Lynette said.
It will be five years on Monday that Gordie’s family lost his father, Larry Sorensen, to cancer. His brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Stephanie Sorensen, also are participating in the home tour.
“I love Christmas and what it means, and I love decorating, so it’s fun to let other people see it as well,” said Lynette, who began putting up decorations in early November. “I’d planned to start the Friday after Thanksgiving, but Gordie said, ‘There’s no way you’ll get it done in a week.’”
She also managed to host 27 guests for Thanksgiving in the midst of decorating.
There are 14 decorated Christmas trees throughout the house, including a tree adorned in red and gold and a glitzy tree with rich purple, shimmering silver and green balls punctuated with sparkling crystal chandelier ornaments. She also draped fresh evergreen roping and tied bows on stair railings and arranged other holiday displays.
Lynette set the dining room table with bright red napkins, red candles, frosted ornaments and birch-look table runners. “I sat down and thought, ‘I’m done,’ but then I thought we’d play cards at Thanksgiving, so I took everything off the table. We didn’t play cards, and I had to set the table again.”
Last year, the holiday tour raised $1,289, said Tara Eisele, ACS community development manager. “The money raised through this event directly benefits the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission. We’re supporting patients with free lodging near hospitals, free rides to treatment, and our live 24/7 cancer helpline.
“We’re providing information, tools and services to help people cope with the challenges and questions that come with a cancer diagnosis. When it comes to cancer, we are the only organization attacking from every angle,” she added.
