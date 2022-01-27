American Airlines will continue serving Waterloo airport for next 2 years

WATERLOO — Winning out over a competing proposal, American Airlines will continue to offer flights between Waterloo and Chicago through 2024 — twice-daily six days a week and once on Saturday.

American Airlines — operating as its regional airline affiliate, American Eagle — will provide 13 weekly roundtrip flights between Waterloo Regional Airport and Chicago O’Hare.

The agreement, announced Tuesday, was reached between the airline and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Aviation Analysis, and was welcome news to airport Director Keith Kaspari.

“Thankfully, the DOT stepped up and provided that continuation of service,” Kaspari told the airport commission during its monthly meeting Wednesday.

The new flight schedule will begin May 1, according to Kaspari. Currently, the airline provides twice-daily flights seven days a week. Kaspari is hopeful AA might provide “an improved schedule” of early morning and early afternoon departures from Waterloo as it had done previously instead of two afternoon departures as it has now.

“That was a critical morning departure that everybody seemed to like,” Kaspari said, noting it allowed people more connection options in Chicago.

Waterloo is part of the federally subsidized Essential Air Service program, which ensures service continues to smaller metro airports. American has been the airport’s only commercial carrier since April 2012, when it replaced Delta Airlines. Per the agreement, AA will receive just shy of $4 million per year from the DOT to service Waterloo for the next two years.

This time, American Airlines’ proposal of 13 weekly flights to Chicago was joined by a proposal from Air Choice One, an EAS-exclusive airline that proposed 24 weekly flights to Minneapolis/St. Paul instead.

In a letter to the DOT in December, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said the city preferred to stick with AA, noting Air Choice One’s smaller planes, increased fares, less connectivity in Minneapolis compared with Chicago and its lack of agreements with other carriers, the latter of which would require passengers to recheck bags and reclear TSA screening in Minneapolis.

Iowa’s two U.S. senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, as well as 1st District U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, also requested the DOT agree to AA’s contract, and applauded the decision when it was announced.

“We are thrilled the DOT has approved our request to continue roundtrip air service from the Waterloo Regional Airport,” Grassley and Hinson said in a joint statement. “Whether conducting business or going on vacation, these flights will continue to provide Iowans with convenient travel options — connecting folks to O’Hare, a bustling nerve center for airline travel — and bringing more economic activity to Waterloo.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.