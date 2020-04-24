American Airlines to return to twice-daily flights from Waterloo to Chicago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- American Airlines provided notice to Waterloo city and airport officials that its twice-daily scheduled service from Waterloo to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport would resume on May 3.

However, due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the nationwide reductions in passengers flying, American Airlines will reserve the right to conduct same-day cancellations of Waterloo’s service, according to a press release. Local staff remains hopeful that demand for travel from northeast Iowa travelers will provide a sufficient number of passengers to support the schedule.

“I am encouraged by American Airline’s decision to return Waterloo Regional Airport to our previous airline schedule and pleased to have them as our provider, working together in the post COVID-19 economic recovery,” said Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.

Keith Kaspari, airport director at Waterloo Regional Airport, said, “The return to Waterloo’s previous airline schedule is excellent news for Northeast Iowa passengers who need to fly and for them to have the availability of twice-daily air service to Chicago.