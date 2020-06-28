American Airlines to resume full service in Waterloo
American Airlines to resume full service in Waterloo

American Airlines will continue to provide services to Waterloo Regional Airport.

 Brandon Pollock

WATERLOO — American Airlines is expected to resume twice-daily flights at the Waterloo Regional Airport next month.

The airline had reduced its schedule as travel declined sharply due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new schedule effective July 7 includes departures from Waterloo to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport at 6:30 a.m. and 12:52 p.m. daily. Flights from Chicago to Waterloo are scheduled at 9:56 a.m. daily, 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, and 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Thursday, and Friday.

“In this very difficult time for the airline industry, the return of Waterloo’s new and twice-daily schedule is excellent news for the entire Cedar Valley for either business or leisure travel,” said airport director Keith Kaspari.

