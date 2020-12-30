Amelia, Henry and Clara: Centuries-old names most popular for babies born in Waterloo in 2020

Though Lilly didn't make the 1880s list, alternate spellings including Lillian (No. 26) and Lillie (No. 39) were popular in the 1880s and for many decades afterwards. Isabell was more likely to be Belle (No. 107), Isabelle (No. 176) or Isabel (No. 181) in the 1880s.

Oliver was No. 76 in the 1880s before dropping off the list in the 1940s. It resurfaced at No. 185 in the 2000s, then jumped to No. 28 in the 2010s. It was No. 3 in the U.S. in 2019, the last year for which data was available.

Hazel came in at No. 84 in the 1880s and bounced around in the top 30 for a few decades after that, fell off the list in the 1950s and rejoined the list in the 2010s at No. 85.

Charlotte gradually moved up since the 1880s to hit No. 59 in the 1940s. The name became less popular after that, falling as low as No. 160 in the 1960s and dropping off the list by the 1970s, before coming back in at No. 136 in the 2000s and reaching No. 9 by the 2010s.

Clara and Elizabeth, which tied for third this year, were both quite popular in the 1880s. Elizabeth peaked at No. 4 and Clara at No. 9 in the 1880s.