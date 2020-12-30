Amelia, Henry and Clara: Centuries-old names most popular for babies born in Waterloo in 2020

WATERLOO -- Some of the top names parents in the Cedar Valley gave to their newborns in 2020 wouldn't have been out of place as far back as the 1880s.
Amelia, Lilly, Oliver and Jackson were the most popular names for babies born at UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital and MercyOne-Waterloo this year, according to both hospital systems, which released the top names of 2020 this week.
The most popular names at UnityPoint for female babies were Amelia and Charlotte, followed by a five-way tie for third of Clara, Olivia, Elizabeth, Avery and Mia. The top name for male babies was Oliver -- also the top name of 2019 -- followed by Liam, Theodore, Brooks and a two-way tie for fifth of Owen and Lincoln.
At MercyOne, the top name for girls this year was Lilly, followed by a tie between Olivia and Ava, then Hazel, then a three-way tie between Elizabeth, Skylar and Isabell. For boys, Jackson took the top spot, followed by a tie between Asher and Henry, then Noah and finally James.
Several of those names also appeared in the list of the top 200 baby names in the latter part of the 19th century, according to the Social Security Administration, which has tracked the top 200 baby names in the United States since that time.
Amelia was No. 100 on the top 200 list in the 1880s, but dropped off entirely by the 1920s. It wouldn't resurface until the 2000s, coming in at No. 99, and jumped to No. 12 by the 2010s. It was the seventh-most popular name in 2019.
Though Lilly didn't make the 1880s list, alternate spellings including Lillian (No. 26) and Lillie (No. 39) were popular in the 1880s and for many decades afterwards. Isabell was more likely to be Belle (No. 107), Isabelle (No. 176) or Isabel (No. 181) in the 1880s.
Oliver was No. 76 in the 1880s before dropping off the list in the 1940s. It resurfaced at No. 185 in the 2000s, then jumped to No. 28 in the 2010s. It was No. 3 in the U.S. in 2019, the last year for which data was available.
Hazel came in at No. 84 in the 1880s and bounced around in the top 30 for a few decades after that, fell off the list in the 1950s and rejoined the list in the 2010s at No. 85.
Charlotte gradually moved up since the 1880s to hit No. 59 in the 1940s. The name became less popular after that, falling as low as No. 160 in the 1960s and dropping off the list by the 1970s, before coming back in at No. 136 in the 2000s and reaching No. 9 by the 2010s.
Clara and Elizabeth, which tied for third this year, were both quite popular in the 1880s. Elizabeth peaked at No. 4 and Clara at No. 9 in the 1880s.
Elizabeth has remained very popular in the U.S. (it's the fifth-most popular name in the last century), only dropping as low as No. 25 in the 1940s. The name was No. 11 in the country in the 2010s and 14th in 2019.
By contrast, Clara gradually declined in popularity in the decades after the 1880s, falling off the list by the 1950s. It didn't resurface until the 2010s, coming in at No. 119 in the U.S. this past decade, and rose to No. 95 in the country in 2019.
Henry, a perennial favorite, was No. 8 on the 1880s list but fell in popularity through the decades before climbing back up to No. 102 in the 2000s and No. 33 by the 2010s. It was No. 12 in the country in 2019.
Theodore peaked at No. 38 in the 1900s before dropping off the list in the 1980s. It wouldn't come back until the 2010s, at No. 97, and was No. 36 in 2019.
Owen, which was No. 176 in the 1880s, dropped off the list that decade and wouldn't resurface again until more than a century later, at No. 71 in the 2000s. It moved up to No. 34 in the country in the 2010s and was No. 21 in 2019.
Other names popular this year are much newer creations.
Jackson did not make the list in the 1880s (Jack did, at No. 66), but was No. 152 by the 1990s, No. 42 in the 2000s and No. 19 by the 2010s, reaching No. 17 in 2019.
Olivia didn't appear on SSA's list until the 1980s, at No. 195, though Olive was popular in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Olivia jumped to No. 38 in the 1990s and No. 4 in the 2000s, was No. 2 in the 2010s and was the No. 1 name of 2019.
Mia barely reached the list in the 1990s at No. 200, but jumped to No. 26 by the 2000s and was No. 6 by the 2010s, though it dropped to No. 8 in 2019.
Ava, Avery and Liam were all absent until the 2000s, when Ava suddenly hit No. 16, Avery came in at No. 78 and Liam arrived at No. 96.
By the 2010s, Ava was the fifth-most popular name, coming in at No. 3 in 2019. Avery hit No. 17 in the 2010s but fell to 18th in 2019 (and has become a popular name for boys as well, at No. 192), and Liam skyrocketed to the second-most popular baby name for boys in the 2010s, reaching the No. 1 spot in the U.S. in 2019.
Lincoln didn't make the list until the 2010s, at No. 73, and was No. 41 in 2019. Brooks was No. 109 in the country in 2019, and ranked No. 27 among boys born in Iowa in 2019, according to the SSA.
