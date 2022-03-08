Amazon expands Career Choice program to University of Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa has been chosen as a partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, which has expanded to cover the full cost of college tuition for the company’s eligible hourly employees.
At UNI, Amazon employees will have access to coursework, whether online or on-campus, as part of this prepaid program.
The program is now available to Amazon hourly employees who have been employed for 90 days or more. Employees have access to annual funds for education as long as they remain at the company, fully funding eligible expenses, with no limit to the number of years they can benefit.
Photos: UNI men's basketball defeats Loyola, claims MVC regular season title
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 1
Northern Iowa players celebrate after their overtime victory against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 2
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born puts up three fingers after hitting a three pointer in overtime against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 3
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born drives to the basket against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 4
Northern Iowa head coach and junior AJ Green speak after the Panther's victory against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 5
Northern Iowa's Noah Carter is bombarded by Panther fans as they celebrates their victory against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 6
Northern Iowa players hoist their Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship trophy after their victory against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 7
Northern Iowa's bench erupts as the Panthers' widen their lead in overtime against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 8
Northern Iowa's student section cheers as the Panthers take on Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 9
Northern Iowa's AJ Green encourages Nate Heise as he heads to the free throw line against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 10
Northern Iowa's Noah Carter drives to the basket against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 11
Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson puts up his hands as he looks for a foul call against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 12
Northern Iowa's bench erupts after scoring against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 13
Northern Iowa's Tywhon Pickford goes to the basket for a layup against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 14
Northern Iowa's Noah Carter looks for an open shot under the basket against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 15
Northern Iowa's Nate Heise drives to the basket against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 16
Northern Iowa's AJ Green takes a fade away jumper against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 17
Northern Iowa's Noah Carter looks for the shot under the basket against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 18
Northern Iowa's AJ Green pumps his fists as the Panthers take the lead in overtime against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 19
Northern Iowa's Tywhon Pickford goes for the layup against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 20
Northern Iowa players huddle on the court against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 21
Northern Iowa's Tywhon Pickford looks for the shot from under the basket against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 22
Northern Iowa's AJ Green drives to the basket against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 23
Northern Iowa's AJ Green takes a free throw against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 24
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born drives to the basket against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 25
Northern Iowa players and students celebrate after the Panthers' victory against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 26
Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson celebrates after the Panthers' victory against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 27
Northern Iowa's Nate Heise drives to the basket against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Loyola 28
Northern Iowa's Trae Berhow looks to make a pass against Loyola University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.