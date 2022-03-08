 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Amazon expands Career Choice program to University of Northern Iowa

NEW UNI logo

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa has been chosen as a partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, which has expanded to cover the full cost of college tuition for the company’s eligible hourly employees.

At UNI, Amazon employees will have access to coursework, whether online or on-campus, as part of this prepaid program.

The program is now available to Amazon hourly employees who have been employed for 90 days or more. Employees have access to annual funds for education as long as they remain at the company, fully funding eligible expenses, with no limit to the number of years they can benefit.

Tags

