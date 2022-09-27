Alzheimer's walk met goal by raising $65,000 Saturday during event at Peet Junior High

COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — Participants at Saturday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s helped reach the goal of raising $65,000 to fund dementia care, support and research through the Alzheimer’s Association.
The event took place at Peet Junior High. Fundraising continues through the end of the year, so there is still time to donate at
alz.org/walk.
Team Huser led by team captain Holly DiMarco was named the Top Team, raising $7,000. The other top teams and walkers are:
Team Aloha Pet Resort, led by team captain and Top Walker J.J. Robson, raised $6,400. Team Morwood Campground, led by team captain Cody Lundry, raised over $4,600 in memory of friend and seasonal camper, Jim Learn. Renae Learn, Jim’s wife, was also a Top Walker, and she raised $2,900. Team Western Home Communities, led by team captain Amanda McCormack, raised over $2,700. Its Top Walker Larry Martin raised $2,600.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa alone, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 73,000 caregivers.
