Alzheimer's fundraising walk planned for Saturday

CEDAR FALLS — Christine Hess will be leading over 200 people on a walk Saturday to increase awareness of Alzheimer’s disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held at Peet Junior High School starting at 9 a.m.

Hess is the walk manager for the event. She began participating with her family about 10 years ago after her grandfather, Fred Emkes, was diagnosed with the disease. Emkes died last year.

“He thrived and loved being a grandfather. He’d take us on long bike rides, get ice cream, get down on the floor to play and made a good effort to be friends,” Hess said. “We just clicked. He was so funny and brought a lot of joy in my life.”

On walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with promise garden flowers. Purple signifies they have lost someone to Alzheimer’s or dementia, yellow means they support or care for someone with the diseases, the color blue shows they are living with the disease, and orange means the walker supports treatments.

The Alzheimer’s Association has a goal of raising $65,000. Last year, $43,000 was raised. The money goes toward helping the association provide care and support to families in Iowa, while also advancing research toward methods of treatment and a cure.

More than six million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease and it is a leading cause of death in the U.S. More than 11 million people provide care to people living with the disease. In Iowa, there are more than 66,000 people with the diagnosis and 73,000 caregivers.

Registration for the event begins at 8 a.m. Live music will be provided by Stackhouse. Abby Turpin, formerly of KWWL, will be this year’s emcee.

The event offers both one-mile and two-mile routes. The one-mile route will go down East Seerley Boulevard, Grove Street, University Avenue and Valley Park Drive. The two-mile route will go farther down University Avenue, turn onto Waterloo Road and go back on East Seerley Boulevard.

Both groups and individuals can sign up for the walk at act.alz.org. Registration is free but Hess said if $100 is raised per registrant, they will receive a free T-shirt. She encourages people to register beforehand but paper registration will be offered the day of the event.