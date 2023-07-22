WATERLOO — Altered Reality Book Club meets Thursday 5:30-6:30 p.m. at SingleSpeed Brewing Co., 325 Commercial St.
The club, created by the Waterloo Public Library, will be discussing "Children of Blood and Bone" by Tomi Adeyemi. It meets monthly to focus on sci-fi, fantasy and any type of speculative fiction books.
To participate, email Sarah at ssellers@waterloopubliclibrary.org. Once registered, more meeting details will be sent. A limited number of copies of each month's selected titles will be available for checkout. Digital copies may also be downloaded from Hoopla.com.