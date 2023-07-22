The club, created by the Waterloo Public Library, will be discussing "Children of Blood and Bone" by Tomi Adeyemi. It meets monthly to focus on sci-fi, fantasy and any type of speculative fiction books.

To participate, email Sarah at ssellers@waterloopubliclibrary.org. Once registered, more meeting details will be sent. A limited number of copies of each month's selected titles will be available for checkout. Digital copies may also be downloaded from Hoopla.com.