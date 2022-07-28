 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Allison couple identified as victims in van-train crash

Packard Avenue rail crossing

Google Street View of the Packard Avenue rail crossing in rural Clarksville.

ALLISON – An Allison couple has been identified as the victims of a fatal crash involving a van and a train car.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the deceased as Joel Sult, 70, and Rosemary Sult.

Joel Sult was driving a Chrysler van south on Packard Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when the vehicle collided with an Iowa Northern train car northwest of Clarksville, according to the state patrol.

This is the second train accident in Butler County this month. On July 3, a woman and two young children were taken to hospitals after a collision between a pickup truck and a Canadian National Train in Parkersburg.

