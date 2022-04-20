Allen Hospital to lift masking requirement for most patients, visitors and fully vaccinated employees

Waterloo independent living facility working to find placements for its 48 residents and 37 staff members over the next 90 days.
Health care workers are required to wear a mask when entering a patient room and/or performing direct patient care. Depending on location, patients may be asked to mask while seeing a health care provider one-on-one.
Allen Hospital is one of three UnityPoint facilities changing its requirements because the communities where they are located have low COVID-19 transmission. The state’s level overall is deemed “moderate.”
“We would like to remind our communities that if community transmission levels increase, masks will again be required in UnityPoint Health facilities,” the company said in a press release. “These changes reflect the nature of COVID-19 and our new normal as we continue to navigate the pandemic.”
Please visit each hospital website for the most up-to-date visitor guidelines at unitypoint.org.
RodCon - I
The Cedar Rapids Ultimate Super Heroes made an appearance at RodCon 2022 and were collecting donations for the Cedar Bend Humane Society in honor of the late Betty White’s love for animals.
Participants in the Kids Costume Contest pose for a photo. Pictured, from left, are: Bethany Berryman, 12, of Evansdale; Wyatt Brummer, 12, of Cedar Falls; Wilbur Warneka, 13, of Aplington; Angelina Steinmeyer, 15, of Holland; Julia Logue, 14, of Adell; Evan McCammon, 11, of Cedar Falls; and Sidney Miller-Prouty, 11, of Cedar Falls.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 9
Natalie Lawrence, a UNI student dressed as character Lucy from 'Fairy Tail,' poses for a fun action photo with Ben Paper, of Conrad, who depicted Inosuke from Demon Slayer.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - G
Pokemon was the focus of one craft table at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - A
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Susie Nemeth-Wold, Jill Kitch, Brent Kitch and Andrea Eilders.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 8
Kids had nearly a dozen craft tables at their disposal Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - H
Mama Mage gives a reading at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 6
ANDY MILONE, COUIRER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 5
'Teriyaki Weasel' was selling video game, anime and animal themed prints, keychains, stickers, plush dolls and other apparel Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 3
The Streng brothers from Cedar Rapids came dressed as Luigi, Spider-Man and Hulk. Pictured, from left, are: Atticus, 7, Ulysses, 6, and Achilles, 4.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - F
Some attendees played Dungeons and Dragons at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - B
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Mason Post, Corbin Post and Jon Post.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 1
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - E
Video games were one of many offerings at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - D
Some 50 stands dotted the inside of Rod Library at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 2
RodCon attendees dressed as Spider-Man recreate a familiar scene from the movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 4
'King's Carvings' was one of a few dozen vendors that had a table set up Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - C
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022.
David Bryant’s testing the waters of a possible expansion by starting to operate in Kansas City. According to Bryant, he received the invite by Callsign Brewery and several local barbecue restaurants to come and do pop-up work for festivals and events in the city such as First Friday. From there, if the venture is successful, they’ll do what they’ve done in Waterloo and open up a new restaurant.
According to Craig Zimmerman, market manager for MetroNet, the Indiana-based Internet company is preparing to lay down fiber optic cables throughout the city, repeating a similar business pattern they’ve utilized in cities like Ames and in the Des Moines area. Zimmerman added that residents in Waterloo could soon expect to see MetroNet trucks throughout the city.
The first five UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital employees to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, were, from left, chief medical officer Dr. Russell Adams, intensive care nurse Kaylie Hackenmiller, respiratory therapist Tom Graham, emergency department manager Rachael Lindaman and associate medical director for emergency services Dr. Joseph Kwofie.