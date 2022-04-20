 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Allen Hospital to lift masking requirement for most patients, visitors and fully vaccinated employees

UnityPoint Health-Waterloo's first employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

The first five UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital employees to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, were, from left, chief medical officer Dr. Russell Adams, intensive care nurse Kaylie Hackenmiller, respiratory therapist Tom Graham, emergency department manager Rachael Lindaman and associate medical director for emergency services Dr. Joseph Kwofie.

 AMIE RIVERS

WATERLOO -- UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital has revised its masking requirements based on community transmission levels of COVID-19.

Masks are now optional for most patients, visitors and fully vaccinated UnityPoint Health employees.

Masking is still recommended for individuals who:

  • Are experiencing respiratory symptoms.
  • Have been knowingly exposed to COVID-19 the past 10 days.
  • Have tested positive for COVID-19 the past 10 days.
  • Are not fully vaccinated, immunocompromised or choose to wear a mask.

Health care workers are required to wear a mask when entering a patient room and/or performing direct patient care. Depending on location, patients may be asked to mask while seeing a health care provider one-on-one.

Allen Hospital is one of three UnityPoint facilities changing its requirements because the communities where they are located have low COVID-19 transmission. The state’s level overall is deemed “moderate.”

“We would like to remind our communities that if community transmission levels increase, masks will again be required in UnityPoint Health facilities,” the company said in a press release. “These changes reflect the nature of COVID-19 and our new normal as we continue to navigate the pandemic.”

Please visit each hospital website for the most up-to-date visitor guidelines at unitypoint.org.

