 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Allen Hospital revises visitor guidelines

  • Updated
  • 0
052715mp-Allen-hospital-emergency-1

UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital emergency entrance.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital has revised its visitor guidelines to allow more visitors for patients in the hospital, effective immediately. Significant updates include:

  • No restriction on the number of visitors for medical and surgical inpatients.
  • Four visitors per day allowed in the ICU and NICU.
  • Two visitors per day allowed in ambulatory surgery and mental health.
  • Two visitors allowed to accompany emergency department patients.
  • One visitor allowed for outpatient services; children may accompany parents.

All visitors must be 12 years or older, be in good health and will be screened at the hospital entrance for exposure to COVID-19 and related symptoms. Visitors are required to wear a mask at all times while in the facility except for patient rooms in which a health care team member is not present and all other individuals are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Individual departments may have more specific guidelines based on the population of patients and isolation status.

People are also reading…

Public entrances remain the same: Entrance 2 is open 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Outpatient Entrance 8 is open 5 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Sunday. Emergency Entrance 4 is open 24/7.

Allen Hospital initiated visitor guidelines in March 2020 to help control the spread of COVID-19 and provide a safe environment for patients, visitors and staff. Updated visitor guidelines can be viewed at unitypoint.org/visitors.

Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 3/16/22

Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls 

1 of 20
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: A difficult journey for surrogate parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News