Allen Hospital revises visitor guidelines

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital has revised its visitor guidelines to allow more visitors for patients in the hospital, effective immediately. Significant updates include:
No restriction on the number of visitors for medical and surgical inpatients.
Four visitors per day allowed in the ICU and NICU.
Two visitors per day allowed in ambulatory surgery and mental health.
Two visitors allowed to accompany emergency department patients.
One visitor allowed for outpatient services; children may accompany parents.
All visitors must be 12 years or older, be in good health and will be screened at the hospital entrance for exposure to COVID-19 and related symptoms. Visitors are required to wear a mask at all times while in the facility except for patient rooms in which a health care team member is not present and all other individuals are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Individual departments may have more specific guidelines based on the population of patients and isolation status.
Public entrances remain the same: Entrance 2 is open 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Outpatient Entrance 8 is open 5 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Sunday. Emergency Entrance 4 is open 24/7.
Allen Hospital initiated visitor guidelines in March 2020 to help control the spread of COVID-19 and provide a safe environment for patients, visitors and staff. Updated visitor guidelines can be viewed at unitypoint.org/visitors.